|
|
GRILLIOT (Magoto), Margaret M. Passed away at the age of 101 on March 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Orville F. Grilliot and six of her siblings and their spouses. She is survived by children; Carole (Steve) Simmons, Judy (Sam) Lumby and Edward Grilliot; grandchildren, Angi (Mike) Bevers, Brian Gose, Sara (Kris) Kaufman, Claire (Stephen) Musslin and Megan Grilliot. She was blessed with four great-grandchildren, Kirra, Kai, Harper and Wyatt. Also surviving are her brothers John (Martha) Magoto, Bill (Lois) Magoto and her brother-in-law, Ken (Lois) Grilliot. Margaret was born on the family farm in Versailles, Ohio on Sept 15th, 1918. She attended school in a one room school house and went on to work at Buckeye Clothing Co. She married Orville on June 28th 1941. Upon his return from WWII, they moved to Dayton and Maragret began her role as Mom and homemaker. Oh the things to comecars, air travel, man on the moon! The term technology covers so much that kept her in touch with family near and far, she was thrilled to see pictures on the phone and Ipad. Margaret lived an amazing life with mental sharpness, little to no pain and independent living until just a few months ago. The children took turns calling and visiting daily to check in until she needed extra care. Special thanks to youngest granddaughter Megan Grilliot for moving in and helping with her daily life. Megan kept her engaged and entertained, joining in her endless card games with friends when they needed an extra player. Joes Pizza was kind enough to host the card sharks for their monthly gatherings. Margaret tributes her longevity to never eating fruit! She had a green thumb and grew many vegetables and flowers. She hulled and processed buckets of strawberries and cherries we picked, made delicious pies and preserves, but never indulged on the end product. She enjoyed "just a splash" of wine, spicy foods, soup and gallons of ice cream! There were always cookies in the freezer, disguised in a Cool Whip container (she never could let a Cool Whip coupon expire) no bake cookies, frozen rolled cookie dough ready to slice and bake, Jell-O, 5 kinds of cereal, cherry crisp or her famous Jell-O cheesecake. There is always room for this cheesecake and family members were often caught "evening up the edges." We contribute her longevity to her active social life. She had so many friends, played cards endlessly, was active in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, The Rosary Alter Society, Bingo, had adventures with The Free Spirits and Red Hats and volunteered with the church festival flea market and Woman Line. The big challenge for the family was to see who could stay out later on New Year's Eve. After comparing notes of the festivities on Jan. 1st, no one could beat her staying out until 3 or 4 in the morning! We will miss Margaret dearly as she was the loving, giving center of our family. We would like to thank the staff at The Carlyle House and for making Margaret's final weeks such peaceful ones. Viewing will be from 4-7pm on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Tobias Funeral Home, Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2300 S. Smithville Rd., Dayton, OH 45420 with Father Satish Joseph officiating and burial to immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Immaculate Conception Church Free Spirits or a . Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020