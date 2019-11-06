|
|
HARRIS, Margaret L. "Peggy" 79, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on August 29, 1940 the daughter of Eugene and Laura (Bobbitt) May. She worked at Rhoades Paper Box for many years, was an avid Bingo player and loved being a Candy Lady, passing out candy to residents of Eaglewood, Essex and Vancrest. Survivors include her four children and spouses, Jeannie Harris, Timothy L. (Deanna) Harris, Billy (Sandra) Harris and Cindy (Bud) Harris; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Jackie (Bill) Wikoff; two special nieces, Rosie Diehl and Susie Adkins and two special friends, Jamie Hughel and Lisa Cochran. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Buck in 2002. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Deacon John Collins officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 6, 2019