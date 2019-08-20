|
HARRISON, Margaret Lou Age 85, of Springboro, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday August 17, 2019 with her family by her side. Margaret was born in Franklin, OH on April 24, 1934 to the late Robert and Myrtle (Lamb) Myers. Margaret worked for several years in the Springboro School Cafeteria but her most important job was being a mother and grandmother. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Mervin Harrison, brothers, Coy Myers and Robert Myers Jr. Margaret is survived by her daughters Pam Fink (Charlie Cramer) and Susan Critill; sister Gail Ross; grandsons Kevin Ousley, Daniel Daws (Angie Collins) and David Daws; great grandchild Haven Daws; numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Services are 11am Friday August 23, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH. Burial will be in Springboro Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 6-8pm at the funeral home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www. anderson-fh.com for the Harrison family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 20, 2019