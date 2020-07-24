1/1
Margaret Heidelburg-Mackey
HEIDELBURG-MACKEY, Margaret Geneva Age 73, of Dayton, Ohio, transitioned this life after a long battle of health issues. With her son holding her hand, she took her final earthly breath on July 15, 2020. Margaret loved her family, spending time with them, having dinner parties and get-togethers just because. Margaret was a Diva, Fashionista, and a Queen and she was loved. She'd dress up for any reason, and all occasions, especially for bingo......you better know and believe she dressed up for bingo! Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, Wallace & Margaret Heidelburg; son, John W. F. Taylor; grandson, Devonte' McLean-Crowders; and husband, Jesse Mackey III. Margaret leaves to cherish her fabulous and precious memories, daughter, Sonya Berry (Jonathan B); son, Lamas (Christina) Crowders; grandchildren, Travis, Jonathan, Tanya, Bryana, NaStasha, Jade, Demarlon, JaShawn, LaMarcus, Douglas, Kayla, Ophelia, Charlise, Dakarai and Lameir; great-grandchildren, Bria, Devonte' Jr, Dominic, Brylee and Kaiva; sister, Annie Wilson; nieces and nephew, Sherri, Celithia, Betty, Dennis Paul, Margaret, Sheila and Shanda; and special son and daughters, Dennis Kirskey, Ronda M. and Jean. She also leaves to cherish her memories her life long friend, Donald Crowders; special relative/friends, Thomas, Kelli and Claire (Anderson); best friends, Anna, Cynthia Williams, Barbara McDonald & Dorothy Greathouse; and in-law/friend, Annie J. Harlan. Margaret never met a stranger. If you were her friend then, in time, you'd be her family! Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, July 27, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Clarence Plump officiating. Due to COVID-19 a face mask is required. Final disposition: Cremation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton

