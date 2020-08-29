Margaret HERBIG

HERBIG, Margaret Margaret "Margie" Herbig (nee Margaret Susan Murray), 93, of Lewis Center, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020, at Dublin Methodist Hospital. She was born July 4, 1927, in Delphos, OH, daughter of the late William and Helen Murray (nee Schatzinger). In addition to her parents, Marge was preceded in death by her brother, John Murray and two sisters, Nancy Szkolnik (nee Murray) and Patricia Burnette (nee Murray). Her family moved to Ecorse, Michigan, when she was very young and lived there until she was a Freshman in H.S. Then moved back to Delphos, OH, where she attended and graduated from Delphos St. John's H.S. After graduation, Marge had a temporary job with Westinghouse before moving to Dayton where she held various secretarial jobs before securing a position with NCR where she worked from 1957 until her retirement in 1993. After retiring from NCR, she was able to spend time in Florida with her young grandsons. She traveled extensively in Europe, loved classical music, history and art. A long time parishioner with Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church while in Dayton, Marge was also a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society where she was able to offer assistance to people in need. Her charitable work also extended to her position as a part-time cashier at The Corner Cupboard ministry in Dayton. In 2016, Marge moved to Columbus, OH, to live with her eldest daughter. She is survived by her daughters, Chandra Davis (nee Sauvage) of Dublin, OH, Tamara Knipfer (nee Sauvage) of Union, OH and Kimberly French (nee Herbig) of Bradenton, FL; grandsons, Jason Knipfer, Jordan Sprague and Jacob Sprague; sisters, Wilma Pike (nee Murray) and Karen Cooper (nee Murray); brother, William M. Murray. A funeral mass will be offered on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 11:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Church in Delphos. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, P.O. Box 5579, San Jose, CA 95150-5579.



