1/1
Margaret HERBIG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HERBIG, Margaret Margaret "Margie" Herbig (nee Margaret Susan Murray), 93, of Lewis Center, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020, at Dublin Methodist Hospital. She was born July 4, 1927, in Delphos, OH, daughter of the late William and Helen Murray (nee Schatzinger). In addition to her parents, Marge was preceded in death by her brother, John Murray and two sisters, Nancy Szkolnik (nee Murray) and Patricia Burnette (nee Murray). Her family moved to Ecorse, Michigan, when she was very young and lived there until she was a Freshman in H.S. Then moved back to Delphos, OH, where she attended and graduated from Delphos St. John's H.S. After graduation, Marge had a temporary job with Westinghouse before moving to Dayton where she held various secretarial jobs before securing a position with NCR where she worked from 1957 until her retirement in 1993. After retiring from NCR, she was able to spend time in Florida with her young grandsons. She traveled extensively in Europe, loved classical music, history and art. A long time parishioner with Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church while in Dayton, Marge was also a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society where she was able to offer assistance to people in need. Her charitable work also extended to her position as a part-time cashier at The Corner Cupboard ministry in Dayton. In 2016, Marge moved to Columbus, OH, to live with her eldest daughter. She is survived by her daughters, Chandra Davis (nee Sauvage) of Dublin, OH, Tamara Knipfer (nee Sauvage) of Union, OH and Kimberly French (nee Herbig) of Bradenton, FL; grandsons, Jason Knipfer, Jordan Sprague and Jacob Sprague; sisters, Wilma Pike (nee Murray) and Karen Cooper (nee Murray); brother, William M. Murray. A funeral mass will be offered on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 11:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Church in Delphos. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, P.O. Box 5579, San Jose, CA 95150-5579.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved