Margaret HETTERICH
1932 - 2020
HETTERICH (Pfirrman), Margaret Ann "Peggy" Passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. Born February 13, 1932, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Lou and Marie (Zettler) Pfirrman. She attended St. Stephen School and Notre Dame Academy class of 1950. On Thanksgiving Day 1953, in St. Stephen's Church, she married Howard Hetterich, and they spent 63 years together before his death in 2017. Her greatest joy in life was being Mom, Grandma, and GG. Peggy is survived by her legacy her children, Karen (Todd) Weber, Kathy (Tom) Tracy, Ralph (Judy) Hetterich, Jamie (Michelle) Hetterich, Lori (Todd Bergmayr) Hetterich; Her 9 grandchildren, Julia (Josh) Dolezal, JP (Ashley) Hetterich, Stephanie (John Elliott) Weber, Kelly (Kris) Knox, Jessica Hetterich, Ashley (Phillip Thayer) Hetterich, Stacie (Ryan Bucheit) Weber, Alexandria Hetterich, and Andrew Hetterich; her 6 great-grandchildren, Elise & Stella Dolezal, Camden & Cara Hetterich, and Xavier & Silas Knox. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Pete & Bob Pfirrman and Elaine Bowden. Prayers will be offered at 9:30 am Friday, in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am Friday at St. Julie Billiart Church. Graveside services will be at St. Stephen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00-9:30 am, Friday, in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hamilton, 1010 Eaton Ave. Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Masks are required to attend visitation and Funeral Mass. The family would like to thank Hospice of Hamilton for their excellent care. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com


Published in Journal-News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
09:00 - 09:30 AM
Zettler Funeral Home
SEP
11
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
Zettler Funeral Home
SEP
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Julie Billiart Church
Funeral services provided by
Zettler Funeral Home
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
(513) 893-2793
