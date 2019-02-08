HICKLE (Winkeljohn), Margaret Rosina "Peg" Fondly known as "Wink", 77, of Findlay, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. Margaret was born on September 7, 1941 in Celina, Ohio to the late Edward and Marie (Freytag) Winkeljohn. On April 20, 2003, she married Charles L. Hickle and he preceded her in death on October 12, 2011. She was also preceded in death by her nephew, John Edward Seman. Margaret is survived by her siblings: J. Theodore (Fritzi) Winkeljohn, Thomas (Terri) Winkeljohn, and Lisabeth (David) Seman, all of Findlay; her step-children: Shelly Dorman and P. Todd Hickle, both of Findlay; her step-grandchild, Tayler Dorman; her nieces and nephews: Matt Winkeljohn of Arizona, Megan (Jordan Williams) Gehrlich of Arizona, Stacey (Jacob) Amstutz of Findlay, Alex (fianc?e, Kristi Steiner) Winkeljohn of Findlay, Steve (Sue) Seman of State College, PA, Dan (Katie) Seman of Findlay; great-nieces and great-nephews: Marcus and Zane Winkeljohn of Findlay, Avery Williams of Arizona, Sawyer Amstutz of Findlay, Sam and Kate Seman of State College, PA, Eli and Henry Seman of Findlay. Margaret attended St. Michael School and was a 1959 graduate of Findlay High School. Margaret received her BA in English from The Ohio State University in 1967 and her Master of Education in Communications Arts from Xavier University in 1971. She also obtained her Educational Administration for Principals Certificate from Xavier University Graduate School in 1984. Margaret was a teacher in Elementary Education for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati and retired as Principal of Stephen T. Badin High School in Hamilton, Ohio. Margaret, throughout her life, showed a very caring and loving nature to anyone she ever met, whether that person was family, friend, co-worker or student. She touched many lives and will be remembered for her fun-loving nature, and her witty sense of humor. Margaret enjoyed shopping, travelling, gourmet foods, and playing cards. She also loved her dogs and spending time with friends and family. Our family would like to thank the many professionals who cared for her over the past two years, including the staff at Birchaven and Bridge Hospice Care Center at BVH. We appreciate your love and compassion for your profession and those you care for. A special thank you to her lifelong friend, Carole Kramer Leeman, for being at her side faithfully to the end. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Monday, February 11, 2019 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 750 Bright Road, Findlay, with Fr. Mike Zacharias as Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2:00pm-5:00pm at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, 205 West Sandusky Street, Findlay. The Rosary will be recited at the funeral home at 5:00pm on Sunday. Memorial Donations may be made to Stephen T. Badin High School, 571 New London Road, Hamilton, Ohio, 45015, St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery Fund, Bridge Home Health & Hospice, or Birchaven. Online condolences may be left at coldrencrates.com. Published in Journal-News on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary