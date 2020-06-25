Margaret HIENRICH
1930 - 2020
HEINRICH, Margaret Elizabeth Age 90, of Hamilton, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Margaret was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on April 17, 1930, to James and Sallie (nee Pigg) Chesnut. On January 17, 1949, she married Robert Heinrich in Newport, KY. She retired from Hamilton City Schools after many years of service. Margaret is survived by her daughters, Brenda (Larry) Duggins, Valerie Bennett, Catherine (Craig) Gebhart, Sally Brinkman, Cindy (Frank) Young and Jane Ratliff; her grandchildren, Jason, Julie, Tobie, Tony, Tara, Lindsay, Lauren, Megan, Alan, Cassie, Erica, Brooke, Danny and Maggie; her 18 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Sue (Ed) Sauerland, Roy (Mary) and David (Donna) Chesnut; her sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Chesnut; and many nieces and nephews. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 64 years, Robert Heinrich; her sons, Joe and Jimmy Heinrich; her grandsons, Greg and Adam Brinkman; and her brother, Bill Chesnut. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 1:30 PM, with Chaplain Lynda Savalli officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 1311 Mamaroneck Ave, Suite 310, White Plains, NY 10605. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com

Published in Journal-News on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
JUN
25
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
330 Pershing Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 895-5412
