HIGGINS, Margaret Age 85, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Tri County Extended Care, Fairfield. She was born on June 8, 1933, in Bonham, Texas, the daughter of Claude and Lelabelle (Word) Hodge. She married Alpheus Higgins in Texas who preceded her in death in 2012. Margaret had been a teacher and retired from Westminster Nursery School. She was also a member of the DAR. She is survived by her son, Shaun (Lori) Higgins and five grandchildren, Patrick, Michael Anne, Sydney, Ryan and Jessica Higgins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Claude Hodge, Jr. and her son Scott Higgins. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 10, 2019
