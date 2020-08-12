1/1
Margaret HOPKINS
1938 - 2020
HOPKINS, Margaret Annette "Peggy" Age 82, of Springfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 9, 2020. She was born the daughter of Homer L. & Mavis (Jenkins) Judy on August 20, 1938, in Cable, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Janis Coder; brothers, Tommy Lynn & Joseph Judy; sons, Kenneth M. Hopkins, Jr., & Brian Hopkins; grandson, Andrew D. Hopkins; great-grandson, Mason Bingham. Peggy is survived by her daughter, Jodi Hopkins; grandsons, Bradley (Christina) Hopkins, Brian Lee (Lori) Hopkins, Barry E. Hopkins, Eric (Jennifer) Hopkins, Christopher (Rhonda) Hopkins; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Steven, Emily, Kaleb, Nathan, Jacob, Ariella, Christopher, & Leo; 1 great-great-grandson & 2 great-great-granddaughters; several nieces and nephews. Peggy was a loving mother, grandmother & friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. She was very proud to have worked at Mercy Medical Center in the Dietetics Department for 33 years. More than anything she loved to spend quality time with her family. Services will be Friday, August 14, 2020, at 1:30 PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Visitation will begin at 12:30 PM in the Memorial Home. Entombment to follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com


Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
12:30 PM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
AUG
14
Service
01:30 PM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
AUG
14
Entombment
Rose Hill Mausoleum
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
