HUBBARD, Margaret Eileen Age 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 4:55pm at Hawthorne Glen Senior Campus, with her daughter Vicky at her side. She was born on November 5, 1936, in Hamilton, Ohio, to the late Burton B. and Mary Maefree {Barker} Anderson. Margaret was a graduate of Fairfield High School. She married Delbert Hubbard in 1956. Margaret worked at Woodridge Retirement Center in Fairfield for many years, before retiring. She is survived by her children Mark Hubbard and Vicky Yvonne (David) Doehlman; grandchildren Richard Adam Hardix, Paul Aaron Hardix, Steven Wayne Hubbard, Chelsie Elizabeth Hubbard, Kayla Ann Hubbard, Natalie Elizabeth Hubbard; great grandchildren Gavin Rashawn Hubbard, Kyle Christopher Lee Jr.; and sister Beverly Theo Arm. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert, son Gary Wayne Hubbard, great grandson Braden Paul Hubbard, sisters Janet Yvonne Murphy and Carol Marlene Smith. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 12pm until 2pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow on Friday at 2pm at the funeral home. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences for the family may be left at www.rosehillfunerals.com.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 14, 2019