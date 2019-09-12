Home

JACOBS, Margaret Rose "Peggy" Of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019. She was born on May 15, 1939, in Hamilton, to the late Paul and Helen {Thompson} Hagan. Peggy graduated from Miami University, with a B.F.A. She was a graphic designer, working in the Cincinnati area and in Indiana. Peggy was also a fine artist, concentrating in fiber arts. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, playing the piano, and spending time with her family. Peggy is survived by her children; Michael Jacobs, Marianne Reed, Alice (Bill) Saurber, and Dan (Renee) Jacobs; grandchildren Emma, Garrett, Veda, Madeline, and Eleanor; siblings Kathy Lewis, Harry Hagan, Steven Hagan, and Nancy Ice; dear companion Victor Christian; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11am at the Rose Hill Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to the Trees in Memory program at www.arborday.org. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 12, 2019
