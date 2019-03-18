BARNHART (Stevenson), Margaret Jean 91, passed away peacefully Friday, March 15, 2019 at Oak Creek Terrace in Dayton, Ohio. She was born in Circleville, Ohio December 16, 1927. Margaret was the daughter of the late Bruce and Carolyn (Averill) Stevenson. She is preceded in death by her sister, Grace (Stevenson) Richards and son, G. Michael "Mike" Barnhart. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Glenn W. Barnhart, daughter, Carolyn (Carlton) Olvis of Beavercreek Ohio, son, David (Delana) Barnhart of Toledo Ohio, daughter-in-law, Debra Donan Barnhart of Orange California, grandchildren, Elizabeth (Tony) Mahle, Christopher Olvis, Kelly Barnhart, Michael (Katey) Barnhart, Sarah (Mahlon) Bush, Stephen (Nicole) Barnhart, Rachel Barnhart, and 8 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Bruce Stevenson Jr., brother-in-law, William Richards, and many nieces and nephews. Margaret graduated from The Ohio State University in 1950. She was a teacher in the Dayton Public Schools for 23 years. She and husband, Glenn, were very active in the OSU Alumni Club of Montgomery County and earned Outstanding Alumni awards in recognition of service in 1991 and 2004. Margaret was also a Volunteer Usher at the Schuster Center and Victoria Theatre. Margaret had a life- long love of gardening. She tended her own beautiful home garden as well as the rose garden at Cox Arboretum and Gardens where she served as President of the Volunteer Association in 1997-1999. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and sang in the choir. Family to receive friends 4:00PM to 6:00PM Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Far Hills Chapel; where service will be held 6:00PM with Pastor Deb Holder officiating. Then again family will receive friends 11:00AM-1:00PM Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Defenbaugh Wise Schoedinger Funeral Home 151 E. Main St. Circleville, OH 43113; where service will be held 1:00PM. Burial will follow Reber Hill Cemetery Ashville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cox Arboretum and Gardens Metro Park, 6733 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary