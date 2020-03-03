Home

Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
7:00 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
Margaret JOHNSON


1927 - 2020
Margaret JOHNSON Obituary
JOHNSON (Rollins), Margaret Ruth Age 92 of Union, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Ruth was a member of Englewood Pentecostal Church of God. She is survived by her children: Linda (Thad) Simpson of Union, Jean (Dave) Jones of Fairborn, Amy (Charles) Blevins of Centerville, Susie (Kris Fledderjohn) Johnson of Englewood, 10 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Hobert Rutherford Johnson, parents: Thomas and Flora (Roller) Rollins, brothers: Terry Rollins, William "Bill" Rollins, sister: Helen Gray and great granddaughter: Riley Jade Simpson. Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Chaplain Randy Reed officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 5:00 p.m. until time of services. Interment will be held privately at Dayton National Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 3, 2020
