Margaret JOHNSON
JOHNSON, Margaret Joyce "Peggy"

Age 83 of Dayton, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. She owned and operated Peggy's Beauty Shop for many years. Peggy was also an instructor at Weston's Beauty School. She enjoyed spending time with her family and being with her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter: Paula "Shelly" (Jeff) Turnington of Dayton, son: Mark Johnson of Dayton, grandchildren: Ashley, Aaron, Lauren (Brad), Nicole, 3 great-grandchildren, sisters: Ottie Calvert of Dayton, Rosalee Lloyd of Englewood, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Paul W. Johnson, son: Charles "Chuck" Johnson, and parents: Bernice Marie (Haney) and David Young. Private services will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Chaplain Andral Gooden officiating. Interment will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami Valley. To view the service for Peggy and to leave an online condolence, please visit


www.KindredFuneralHome.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 22, 2020.
Kindred Funeral Home
Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
