Margaret LOCKWOOD

LOCKWOOD, Margaret 71 of Brookville, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton
. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alonzo and Ettie (Creech) Lockwood, and four brothers: Chester, Clyde, Edward and Orville. She is survived by her brothers, Kenneth Lockwood and Robert Lockwood, and one sister, Mary Fox. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive her, as does her cousin and best friend Shirley Bayless, and friends Nadine Garwood and Nancy Guy. Maggie was a 1968 graduate of Kiser High School and was employed at Monarch Marking for several years. Friends may call at the Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave. Dayton, OH 45420 on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from 11:30 AM until 1 PM. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, September 29 at 1 PM. Interment will be in Willowview Cemetery following the services. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
.