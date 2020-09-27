1/
Margaret LOCKWOOD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LOCKWOOD, Margaret 71 of Brookville, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alonzo and Ettie (Creech) Lockwood, and four brothers: Chester, Clyde, Edward and Orville. She is survived by her brothers, Kenneth Lockwood and Robert Lockwood, and one sister, Mary Fox. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive her, as does her cousin and best friend Shirley Bayless, and friends Nadine Garwood and Nancy Guy. Maggie was a 1968 graduate of Kiser High School and was employed at Monarch Marking for several years. Friends may call at the Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave. Dayton, OH 45420 on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from 11:30 AM until 1 PM. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, September 29 at 1 PM. Interment will be in Willowview Cemetery following the services. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
9372523122
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved