MASON, Margaret "Peg" 87, passed away in her home Monday, August 26, 2019. She was born in Hartford, Connecticut in 1931. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willis and Margaret Collins Gray; husband, John Fulton Mason Sr. and four sisters and one brother. She is survived by her five children, Kathleen L. Mason, John F. Mason Jr., Peggy Mason Carroll and spouse Brendan Carroll, James Mason and spouse Julie Mason and Joseph Mason; thirteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6 8 p.m. Friday in the JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. A Latin Requiem Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 140 S. Findlay Street, Dayton, with Fr. George Gabet Celebrant. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park, in Springfield. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Hospice of Dayton for the care and compassion given to their mother and family. You may express condolences to the family at www.jacksonlytle.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 29, 2019