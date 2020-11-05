1/1
Margaret McCOMBS
McCOMBS, Margaret Frances "Maggie"

Margaret "Maggie" Frances, McCombs, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away on November 1, 2020, at her home. She was born on September 5, 1944, to parents, Wayne Claytor And Martha McGlone) Claytor. Maggie was employed by Carmela's Pizzeria for 24 years. She was a loving wife, mother and friend who

enjoyed her lottery scratch off tickets and her collection of stuffed bears. Maggie loved her family and will be greatly missed by her husband of 57 years, Donald A. "RC Cola" McCombs; daughters, Melody (Dana) Harris of Springfield, Ohio, and Sandra Brown of Lakeview, Ohio; stepchildren,

Debbie Johnson, James McCombs and Tamara Walker; brother, Raymond Claytor of Oakridge, Tennessee; sisters, Rose

Bailey of Carlisle, Kentucky and Hanna (William) Moore of Springfield, Ohio; and Special Friend, Melissa Merritt. She is

also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepchildren, Nancy Jo Ferryman and Donald A. McCombs Jr.; and a sister, Loretta Yates. Services will be held at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center, 2425 N.

Limestone Street, Springfield, Ohio, at 2 p.m. on Thursday,

November 5, 2020, with visitation an hour prior to the

services. Following the services burial will be at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in New Carlisle, Ohio. Immediately

following the burial, a Celebration of Life in honor of Maggie will be held at Carmela's Pizza & Kick'n Chicken, 2015 S. Dayton-Lakeview Rd., New Carlisle, Ohio.





Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
Memories & Condolences
November 4, 2020
Don I am so deeply sorry for your loss. Maggie was like my second mother, I love you both and my thoughts and prayers are with you.
Bruce Waldon
Coworker
