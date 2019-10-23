|
|
MCDONOUGH (Ridgely), Margaret J. 95, passed on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Wooded Glen Senior Living. Born October 3, 1924, to Roderick Leigh and Annie (O'Mahoney) Ridgely, she graduated from Springfield High School in 1943 and, despite her years spent living elsewhere, remained a devoted fan to her hometown of Springfield. Those who knew Margaret may smile to recall her bookkeeper's to-the-penny need for accuracy in all things, outstanding sewing talent that rivaled professional designers, her non-negotiable fashion sense ("Always spend as much as you can afford for a good hairstyle and sassy shoes."), a gambling passion for the next big win in a casino or at a horse track, and an amusingly eventual acceptance (that came close to bordering on enjoyment) of RV traveling imposed by her husband's enthusiastic senior wanderlust. She is preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Paul E. McDonough, and their beloved daughter, Kathleen McDonough Aud. Those who remain to fondly remember her include her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and David Coleman; son-in-law Stephen Aud; grandson Shane Aud; and special friend Jane Harrah. The family offers heartfelt gratitude for the extraordinarily compassionate and attentive care Margaret received from Richard Darr, M.D.; Wooded Glen's entire staff, most especially her sweet aides; and the nurses, aides, and volunteers from , Springfield division. With professional expertise and abundant personal kindness, they helped to make her journey one of comfort and peace. Memorial contributions in Margaret's name may be made to , Springfield division. A private, family-only graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 23, 2019