McDONOUGH, Margaret A. 94, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2020 at Forest Glen Health Campus. Margaret was born October 7, 1925 in South Charleston, Ohio to Patrick and Margaret (Krupp) McDonough. She was a 1945 graduate of Catholic Central High School. She retired in 1987 from The Edward Wren Store, where she was a personnel director for 42 years. She was a member of St. Raphael Church and the Catholic Ladies of Columbia. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo, and also loved to play the slots at the casinos. Margaret is survived by two brothers, Thomas (Dorothy) of Springfield, and Michael of Florida; a special niece and nephew, Jean Anne and Don Monroe, and several other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister and best friend, Mary Ellen Culp; seven brothers, Charles, James, John, Paul, Raymond, Robert and Stephen; and a sister-in-law, Marianne. The family would like to give a special thanks to her caregivers, Melissa Brittingham and Debbie Frank for their kind and generous care, and to the staff at Forest Glen Health Campus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent De Paul or the Second Harvest Food Bank. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



