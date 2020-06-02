Margaret McDonough
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McDONOUGH, Margaret A. 94, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2020 at Forest Glen Health Campus. Margaret was born October 7, 1925 in South Charleston, Ohio to Patrick and Margaret (Krupp) McDonough. She was a 1945 graduate of Catholic Central High School. She retired in 1987 from The Edward Wren Store, where she was a personnel director for 42 years. She was a member of St. Raphael Church and the Catholic Ladies of Columbia. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo, and also loved to play the slots at the casinos. Margaret is survived by two brothers, Thomas (Dorothy) of Springfield, and Michael of Florida; a special niece and nephew, Jean Anne and Don Monroe, and several other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister and best friend, Mary Ellen Culp; seven brothers, Charles, James, John, Paul, Raymond, Robert and Stephen; and a sister-in-law, Marianne. The family would like to give a special thanks to her caregivers, Melissa Brittingham and Debbie Frank for their kind and generous care, and to the staff at Forest Glen Health Campus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent De Paul or the Second Harvest Food Bank. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved