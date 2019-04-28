MCLAUGHLIN, Margaret 89, of Springfield, passed away, Saturday, April 27, 2019 in Villa Springfield. She was born on November 13, 1929 in Somerset, Ohio the daughter of Paul and Clara (Gallin) Harnetty. Margaret worked as an RN for the Licking County Health Department for a number of years and later worked for Oakwood Village. She was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church. Survivors include her husband of 65 years, George "Jim" McLaughlin; five children, Walter & Judy McLaughlin, Swanton, VT, Douglas E. McLaughlin, Columbus, OH, Connie & Steve Whitacre, Springfield, OH, George McLaughlin, Granville, OH and Greg McLaughlin, Springfield, OH; six grandchildren; James Caserta, Brooke Caserta, Jack McLaughlin, Trisha Hunt, Shannon Dudley-Simmons and Shelly Heidemann; a number of great grandchildren; one sister, Mary Trembly Hannigan, Newark, OH and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Pauline Ward and Sarah Weisgerber. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Tuesday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior. Memorial donations may be made to St. Teresa Church. Inurnment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery in Somerset, OH. Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary