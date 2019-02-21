Home

Margaret Militello
More Obituaries for Margaret Militello
Margaret Militello Obituary
MILITELLO, Margaret "Peg" Age 78 passed away Sunday February 17, 2019 at St. Leonard in Centerville. She was born September 22, 1940 in Highland Park, Michigan, daughter of Francis and Margaret Haughey. She retired from Kettering City Schools and was a long time member of Ascension Parish. Peg is survived by her children: Joe and his wife Rachel, David and his wife Tammy, Laura and her husband Mark Sisson, Anne and her husband Bill Beecroft, Paul and his wife Stephanie, Andy and his wife Colleen; sister Therese and her husband Harry Hall, grandchildren: Kassie, Alia, Joe, Nick, Abbey, Kristen, Mark, Ben, Jake, Matthew, Nadalie, Sarah, Rachel, Grace, Emma, Collin, Ryan, Nathan, and Allie. She is preceded in death by her husband Joe, sister Catharine and brothers Michael, Regis and Terry. Visitation will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. from 4-7 on Friday. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Ascension, 2025 Woodman Drive at 10 AM on Saturday. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the or . Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 21, 2019
