Margaret MINK
MINK, Margaret Margaret Gale Mink passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 27, 2020, after a long battle with breast cancer. Gale was preceded in death by her father, Charles Wallen. She is survived by her mother, Rosella Wallen; husband of 53 years, MB Mink; daughter, Melissa (Neil) Risner; sister, Barbara Brown of Mesa, AZ, and the light of her life, grandson, David Risner. At Gale's request, no funeral services will be conducted at this time. A celebration of Gale's life will be held at a later date. The family wishes to recognize her special friends, Karen (Tom) Raney, Carol Marshall, Merry Robinson, and Patti Risner. The family wishes to thank Dr.Malek Safa and all the staff at Kettering Cancer Center as well as all the wonderful staff at Hospice of Ohio. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to Kettering Cancer Center or Hospice of Ohio in Gale's honor. Brough Funeral Home, Miamisburg serving the family. Visit www.broughfuneral.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 4, 2020.
