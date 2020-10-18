1/1
MARGARET MOODIE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOODIE, Margaret Elizabeth Margaret Elizabeth Moodie, 99, passed away October 6, 2020, in Asheville NC, from pneumonia. Margaret enlisted in the British Royal Air Force during WWII and served honorably in radar operations, where she met her future husband, Walter J. Moodie, a member of the Canadian Royal Air Force. They raised their 3 daughters in Centerville, Ohio. Margaret was an active and devoted Girl Scout leader, guiding many young girls to become independent and confident throughout the 1950's and 1960's. She was a loyal member of St. George's Episcopal Church. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Dorothy Klein, Shane Moodie (Jim Rose), Maurie McClure (David); 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and love her. The family will hold a private memorial service. Memorials to honor Mrs. Moodie may be made to a charity of your choice. Morris Funeral & Cremation Care, 304 Merrimon Avenue, Asheville, NC, is in charge of arrangements. To view Mrs. Moodie's full obituary & offer condolences visit their website www.morrisfamilycare.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morris Funeral Home
304 Merrimon Avenue
Asheville, NC 28801
(828) 252-1821
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morris Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved