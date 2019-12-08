|
NICKEL, Margaret Age 88 of Kettering passed away Wednesday November 20, 2019 at Laurelwood Senior Living Community. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Nickel and a son David Nickel. Survivors include her sons Gregory (Sarah) Nickel, Douglas, and Robert (Teresah) Nickel; a daughter, Julia (John) Brill; grandchildren, Chris and Elizabeth, Nicole and Philip, Anna and Jon, Jacob, Dominic, Hope; 3 great grandchildren, Daniel, Molly, and Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday December 13, 2019 at St Albert the Great Catholic Church 3033 Far Hills Ave Kettering, Ohio 45429. Friends may call from 11 am until service time Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to 324 Wilmington Ave Dayton, Ohio 45420. On line condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019