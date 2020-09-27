1/
MARGARET PATRICK
PATRICK, Margaret Margaret Patrick, 93, of Huber Heights, passed away peacefully following an extended illness. She was born at home in Frenchburg, Kentucky, on January 29, 1927, the daughter of Joseph Clayton and June (Yocum) Spencer. She loved nature, painting and music. She is survived by two sons, Ron (Sue) Patrick and Roger Patrick; sister, Millie (Barry) Hanselman; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, special friend Crystal Walker, numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of sixty-four years Charles; daughter, Sandy Sims; brother, Marlon Spencer; grandsons, Eric and Craig Patrick. A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, October 2, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will follow at 12 p.m. Burial will be in Hillgrove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 27, 2020.
