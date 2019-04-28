|
|
PHILLIPS, Margaret J. Born February 16, 1951 in Birmingham, AL, departed this life April 22, 2019. Margaret graduated from Roosevelt High School and furthered her education at Central Michigan University. She retired from Defense Supply Center Columbus (DSCC) after 28 years of federal service. Preceded in death by her parents, Rice and Lucille Prewitt. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Tracy (Edward) Dudley, Kimberly Phillips; grandchildren, Taylor, Stephanye and Samuel Floyd, Cameron Dudley; brothers, Roosevelt Lockett, Willie Hutson, Rice Prewitt Jr.; sister, Carolyn Jackson; lifelong friend, Shirley Robbins. Funeral service 11 am Monday, April 29, 2019 at Mt. Pisgah Church, 1 Diamond Ave. Elder Felicia Hamilton officiating. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc. In lieu of flowers, donations are to be sent in Memory of Margaret J. Phillips to Artemis Domestic Violence Center, 310 W. Monument Ave, Dayton, OH 45402.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019