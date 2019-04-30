POWELL (Corbett), Margaret "Peggy" Age 86 of Centerville, Ohio passed into the arms of her Savior on April 17, 2019. Peggy was born in Columbus, Ohio to the late Charles E. and Theresa (Purcell) Leach. She graduated Holy Rosary High School, attended The Ohio State University, and graduated Saint Mary's of the Springs College. She was married to Major Lawrence P. Corbett, USMC, also of Columbus. Following the death of Major Corbett, Peggy was a long-time resident of Upper Arlington and Saint Agatha Parish, raising five children, caring for her parents and mother-in-law, working at Highlights for Children magazine, and serving as Ohio States' Kappa Kappa Gamma chapter's housemother. Peggy later married Commander Glenn E. Powell, USN, who preceded her in death, where they attended Saint Patrick's Parish of Carlsbad, California and volunteered at Brother Beno's Homeless ministry. Peggy is survived by her children Larry (Wendy) Corbett, Kathy (Kevin) Hatten, Mike (Monsita) Corbett, Julie (Johann) Geyer, and Colleen Corbett; 13 grandchildren, a great grandson, her brother John Leach, and many other extended family and friends. Peggy had so many wonderful traits, and she will always be remembered for her compassion, great sense of humor, great laugh, and her ability to have heart-to-heart connections with others. She will be deeply missed. A Memorial Mass will be held 1:30 pm Friday, May 3rd at St. Leonard's Chapel, 8100 Clyo Rd, Centerville, OH 45458. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Brother Beno's Foundation (www.brotherbenno.org), St. Leonard's Benevolent Care Fund (www.homeishere.org/st.-leonard/make-a-gift/), or the ([email protected]/donate). You may share a memory of Peggy and obtain information about the Memorial Mass at https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com/obituaries/. Arrangements entrusted to The Westbrock Funeral Home. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary