Margaret RILEY
1943 - 2020
RILEY (nee DeChatelet), Margaret Margaret Riley, beloved wife, of Robert Patrick Riley, for 51 years. Loving mother, of Chris (Traci) and Sharon Riley. Devoted grandmother, of Avery, Brooks, Caroline, Aidan Riley, Nolan and Ian Brown. Dear sister, of Jeri (Steve) Hancox, Berni DeChatelet and Cler (Carl) Hudgins. Sister-in-law, of Mike (Carol) Riley. Also survived by her nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, July 6, 2020, at 77 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on FRIDAY, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Visitation Church, 3172 South Rd., on SATURDAY, at 10:00 AM. Memorials may be made to the Free Store Food Bank, 1141 Central Pkwy, Cincinnati, OH 45202. www.bjmeyer.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Meyer Funeral Home
JUL
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Visitation Church
Funeral services provided by
Meyer Funeral Home
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 8, 2020
Pat and family. We all loved Margaret so much and loved being with her. We share in your sorrow and we will deeply miss her.
Ernie and Jeanne Ciambarella
Friend
July 8, 2020
Charlie and I were so sorry to hear that Margaret passed away as she was always so enthusiastic and welcoming. Our condolences to Pat and the entire family.
Charlie and Jean Lim
Friend
July 8, 2020
I am so saddened by the news of Margaret's passing. She was a beautiful person inside and out.
Pam Reitmeyer
Friend
July 8, 2020
With prayers and loving memories of Margaret, my sincere condolences.
God bless always.
Sharon Moses
Friend
