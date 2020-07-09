RILEY (nee DeChatelet), Margaret Margaret Riley, beloved wife, of Robert Patrick Riley, for 51 years. Loving mother, of Chris (Traci) and Sharon Riley. Devoted grandmother, of Avery, Brooks, Caroline, Aidan Riley, Nolan and Ian Brown. Dear sister, of Jeri (Steve) Hancox, Berni DeChatelet and Cler (Carl) Hudgins. Sister-in-law, of Mike (Carol) Riley. Also survived by her nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, July 6, 2020, at 77 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on FRIDAY, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Visitation Church, 3172 South Rd., on SATURDAY, at 10:00 AM. Memorials may be made to the Free Store Food Bank, 1141 Central Pkwy, Cincinnati, OH 45202. www.bjmeyer.com
.