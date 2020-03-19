Home

ROSSEL, Margaret L. Age 90 of Fairborn, formerly of Kettering, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. She was born on July 10, 1929, in Newark, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert and Gladys Pearl (Jones) Smitley. Margaret graduated from Newark High School in 1947 and married her high school sweetheart, William (Bill) Rossel on April 14, 1950. They were married for 68 years until his death in 2018. Margaret was employed by the Newark Telephone Company and retired from Top Value Enterprises (Kettering). Following retirement, she and her husband had an antique business in Waynesville, OH and Centerville, IN. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Rosie Hoffer; and 2 brothers, Robert Smitley and Carl Smitley. Margaret is survived by two children, Ronald Rossel, Kim (Bruce) Porter; three grandchildren, Cedar Rossel, Zach (Calie) Porter, and Lindsay (Thomas) Silvers; four great-grandchildren, Weston Silvers, Brooks Silvers, Greyson Porter, and Rylee Porter. A private service will be held by the family. Burial in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newark, OH. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 19, 2020
