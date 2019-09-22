|
ROSSELOT, Margaret E. Age 82 of Hamilton passed away on Thursday September 19, 2019. She was born on June 8, 1937 in Spencer, WV the daughter of the late Ray Summerfield and Dessie O'Dell. Margaret was a longtime member of Saint Peter in Chains Catholic Church. She retired from Lakota School District. Margaret loved spending time with family and socializing with friends especially playing cards. She was married to Paul Rosselot he preceded her in death on February 19, 2019. She is survived by one daughter Mary Rosselot; two brothers Phil Lawson and Fred Lawson; two sisters Suzie Travis and Debbie Ray; five grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. She was also preceded in death by her parents James and Dessie O'Dell-Lawson; her son John Rosselot; daughter Bernice Abner-Stewart; two brothers Steve Lawson and James "Doc" Lawson; three sisters Mary Alice Hagman, Janet Gordon, and Emma Thomas. Visitation will be on Friday September 27, 2019 at Saint Peter in Chains Catholic Church 451 Ridgelawn Ave Hamilton 45013 from 9:00AM until the time of the mass at 10:00AM with Father Rob Muhlenkamp officiating. Burial to follow in Butler County Memorial Park. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 22, 2019