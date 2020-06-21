Margaret Schumacher

SCHUMACHER (nee Takach), Margaret Margaret was the beloved wife of Paul Schumacher; loving mother of Philip (Amy Jo) Schumacher and Jill (Tad) Timon; cherished grandmother of Kira & Leah Schumacher and Anna & Henry Timon; dear sister of the late James (Karen) Takach, Joseph (Judy) Takach, and David Takach; and devoted friend to so many. She was a treasured daughter to the late Stephen & Beatrice Takach. Margaret peacefully passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the age of 68. The visitation is on Friday, June 26th from 11-12:45 pm at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home, 4619 Delhi Pike. The Funeral Mass will immediately follow at St. Dominic Church, 4551 Delhi Pike, at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cincinnati Children's Hospital or P.A.W.S. of Dearborn County. For a full obituary, please visit www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 21, 2020.