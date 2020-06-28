Margaret SCRANTON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCRANTON, Margaret H. Age 80, of Centerville, Ohio, passed into the nearer presence of our Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Bethany Village Blossom Park. She was preceded in death by son, Mark and is survived by her husband of 64 years, Richard S. Scranton; her son, Richard (Charlotte); grandson, Michael; and great-granddaughter, Emma. Margaret was variously employed as a legal secretary, consumer lending compliance officer, and stock broker. Her drive to give back to her community found her frequently volunteering at local food banks, church relief efforts, and a term as president of the Dayton YWCA. A memorial of Margaret's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations in her memory to Dayton Foodbank, Alzheimer's Association, or Salvation Army Middletown Citadel. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved