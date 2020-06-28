Margaret SCRANTON

SCRANTON, Margaret H. Age 80, of Centerville, Ohio, passed into the nearer presence of our Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Bethany Village Blossom Park. She was preceded in death by son, Mark and is survived by her husband of 64 years, Richard S. Scranton; her son, Richard (Charlotte); grandson, Michael; and great-granddaughter, Emma. Margaret was variously employed as a legal secretary, consumer lending compliance officer, and stock broker. Her drive to give back to her community found her frequently volunteering at local food banks, church relief efforts, and a term as president of the Dayton YWCA. A memorial of Margaret's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations in her memory to Dayton Foodbank, Alzheimer's Association, or Salvation Army Middletown Citadel. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.