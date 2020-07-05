1/1
Margaret Seifert
SEIFERT, Margaret Jane "Peg" Age 77, of Camden, passed away at Woodland Country Manor on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Peg was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on November 30, 1942, to Joseph Carroll and Bessie Jane (nee Burk) Stewart. Peg graduated from Fairfield High School Class of '61, where she was a cheerleader and played basketball. On August 17, 1963, she married the love her life, Charles W. Seifert. Together they raised two daughters and enjoyed their three grandchildren. Peg worked for Combs Travel Agency in Middletown for 10 years. She was involved in 4-H as an advisor for many years. Peg enjoyed traveling around the world. Peg is survived by her husband of 57 years, Charlie Seifert; her daughters, Kelly (Mike) Halderman and Karry Scott; her grandchildren, Burke, Carroll and Brennan; her brother, Joseph C. Stewart, Jr.; and her nephews, other family members and friends. Peg was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Carroll Hendrix. Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of one's choice. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

Published in Journal-News on Jul. 5, 2020.
