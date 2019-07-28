|
SEITZ, Margaret "Marge" Age 95, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on June 3, 1924 to the late Ralph and Rhoda Niles (nee Johnson). She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Seitz; and great-grandchild, Ben Seitz. Marge is survived by her beloved children, Ron (Carol) Seitz, Rick (Nancy) Seitz, Sharon Heisler, and Diane (Wayne) Helton; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends. In loving memory of Marge, contributions may be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. Services will be held in private. Marge will be laid to rest next to her husband, Edward Seitz at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Ave, Dayton, OH 45409. www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 28, 2019