Margaret SHACKELFORD

SHACKELFORD (Minna), Margaret "Margo" 66, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Southbrook Care Center. She was born September 11, 1953, in Springfield to the late Richard & Carol (Shafer) Minna. Margo worked as a receptionist at IH Credit Union for over 25 years. She enjoyed vacationing with her family especially going to the beaches in Florida. Survivors include one daughter, Carolyn & Michael Schumacher, of Blanchester, OH; one stepson, Matthew & Jana Shackelford, of Springfield; two grandchildren, Alexis Grace and Dylan; two sisters, Cathy Minna and Claudine & Mark Minna-Roberts; two nieces, Jessica & Tom Fulton and Antonia Wiseman & Corey Aronhalt; and her best friend, Robin Fent. She was preceded in death by her husband, David in 2014, and an infant sister, Mary Ann Minna. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff at Southbrook Care Center. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store