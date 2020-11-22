STEPHENSON, Margaret W.
Age 96 of Kettering, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley, in 2007. She is survived by her daughter, Debra
(Douglas) Sharp of Kettering; two grandchildren, Brian Schrand of Florida and Rachel (Marc) Arndt of Illinois; and six great-granddaughters. Margaret was a longtime employee of NCR and loved to quilt. No services are planned at this time.
Interment will be in Jackson, OH.
