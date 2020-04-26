|
|
WALLACE, Margaret Ann "Peg" 90, of Springfield, passed away at 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in her home. She was born in Springfield on March 2, 1930 the daughter of Patrick Joseph and Mary Ann (Foy) Gilhooly. She retired from Albers Colonial Super Market after 22 years of service and later worked for Investors Heritage Life Insurance Company for 10 years. She was a 1948 graduate of Catholic Central High School, a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church and the Eagles Ladies Auxiliary #397. Peg was also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Ann Tirey; two grandchildren, Shawn and Samantha Tirey and three step-grandchildren, Jeremy, Melissa and Brandi Wallace. She was preceded in death by her husband, Orville E. "Gene" Wallace in 2003; step-son, Terry Wallace; two sisters and two brothers. Her family would like to give a special thank you to Vitas Hospice. A private graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 26, 2020