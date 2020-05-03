|
WARD, Margaret O. 84 of Springfield passed away April 28, 2020 in her residence. She was born in Black Run, Ohio on December 29, 1935, the daughter of Charles and Vorda Hamby. Margaret was a member of the Message of Hope Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed working puzzles. Margaret had worked at various laundry mats serving as manger. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Walter; son Bruce; and she was the last of nine brothers and sisters. Survivors include her daughters Shanna Deneca and Ramona (Bob) Keeton; grandchildren Erin (Rex) Mobley, Michael (Sarah) Smith, Krista Keeton and Brittany Ward; ten great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; three nieces; and a special friend Willie Coleman. Services to honor Margaret will be held at a later date. Richards, Raff & Dunbar has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 3, 2020