Margaret WILSON
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
1923 - 2019
Margaret WILSON Obituary
WILSON, Margaret "Hazel" 96, of Northridge, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. She was born in Rochholds, KY on Feb. 28, 1923. Hazel was a member of the First Baptist Church of Northridge. Preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Gordon. Survived by her daughter, Linda Lee Couch (Ron), and her son Robert Wilson (Brenda); 3 grandchildren, Monica (Jason), Michelle (Daryl), & Benjamin (Rachael); 4 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews & many friends. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME,"Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. Pastor Steve Veg, officiating. Entombment Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7 at the funeral home. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 3, 2019
