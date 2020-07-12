1/1
Margaret WILSON
WILSON (nee Alley), Margaret "June" Born May 11, 1938, in Parnell, KY. Departed this life July 10, 2020. Daughter of the late Bascom "Batch" and Effie (nee Parmley) Alley. Wife of the late Cleo H Wilson. Survived by step-children, Terry Wilson [sons, Jason Wilson and the late Brent Wilson] and Mark (Teresa) Wilson [children, Amanda (Jeff Proffitt) Wilson and Joshua (Heather) Wilson] and numerous step-grandchildren. Predeceased by one sibling, Thelma Alley. Survived by siblings, Earl (Barbara) Alley, Bernice (Maurice) Langdon, David (Betty) Alley, Russell (Sandra) Alley and Joyce Alley; nephews, Jeff (Pat) Alley and Brent (Kristine Nielsen) Langdon; nieces, Somer (Adam) Davis [children, Chase and Claire] and Suzanne [child, Chloe]. June graduated from the University of Louisville's General Hospital School of Nursing in 1961 and worked for many years as a registered nurse. June was a longtime member of Bethany Baptist Church. Visitation will be held at Bethany Baptist Church, 6049 Yankee Rd, Liberty Township, OH 45044, on Wednesday, July 15, from 1PM until time of funeral service at 3PM. Services will also follow in Monticello, KY

Published in Journal-News on Jul. 12, 2020.
