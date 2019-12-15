|
YORK, Margaret Joann Age 91 of Beavercreek, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Wilbur York, parents Torrance and Margaret Gunther, and brother Robert Woolf. She is survived by her children, Carol York, Howard (Theresa) York and Janet York, grandchildren Clifton, Nathan, Amy (Randy) Klein, Jay, Huff, Tyler, Morgan (Ben) Pierce, Sarah and Jessie, great-grandchildren Kody, Wesley, Tory, JoLee, Savannah, Corey, Hadley and Calum, sister-in-laws Shirley York and Lou (Kenneth) Heizer, brother in-laws Gene (Gay) York, Ronald (Janie) York, Eddie (Teena) York, numerous nieces and nephews, and good neighbors Eli (Inez) Worrel and Carol Myron. Joann retired from Yeck Brothers. She crocheted over 375 blankets and over 500 hats for the pediatric intensive care unit at Dayton Children's Hospital. As this will be the family's last Christmas with Joann, they request that friends wear festive attire to the services. A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton- Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. Chaplain Gary Hough officiating. Interment to follow at Mt Zion Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17. Memorial contributions may be made to Dayton Children's Hospital, or . www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019