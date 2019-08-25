|
|
MATHAUER, Margaretann Age 81 of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on August 21, 2019. She was born in Cincinnati on May 2, 1938 the daughter of Theodore and Pauline (Starcevich) Brederlow. She graduated from McAuly High School in 1956 and later worked for General Motors. She is survived by her children, Kevin Mathauer, Karen (Daniel) Gray, and Cheryl Mathauer; grandchildren, Rasheal, Amity, Kristian, Collen, Cody, Riley, Delanie and Tuesday; great grandchildren, Christopher, Cole, Ian, Brayden and Landon. And many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother and sister. Memorial Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 6:00 PM until the time of Memorial Service at 8:00 PM. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 25, 2019