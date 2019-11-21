|
McINTOSH (Spindler), Margery Anne 95, died peacefully on November 19, 2019, in her home in Middletown, OH. Margery was born on October 26, 1924, in Dixon, IL, to Walter and Mayme (Laue) Spindler. Marge grew up in Middletown with her parents and three brothers. After graduating high school at age 16, Marge worked briefly at Armco Steel before leaving for College. She graduated from Wellesley in 1946 with a degree in Spanish and then married fellow Middletonian Julius Allen McIntosh. After what Marge called a "25-year vacation" from work to raise their seven children, she went back to work at Armco as a commercial analyst and later as a computer programmer. Marge was an elder and trustee at Middletown's First Presbyterian Church, and was active in several community organizations, including Civic Chorus, Middletown Current Events Club, Sorosis Club, and Meals on Wheels. She traveled, often with groups from the First Presbyterian Church, to places including St. Petersburg, Jerusalem, and Cairo. She opened her home, welcoming many international guests. Marge was famous for her sharp, wry wit, and could set family and friends howling with laughter. Her legacy of kindness will be remembered by many. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Don (Ruth) and Alan Spindler, husband Julius McIntosh, and granddaughter Alison Shuemake. Marge is survived by her brother James (Mary) Spindler of Lincoln, MA, and sister-in-law Dickylee Spindler of Davenport, IA; daughters Susan Lewis of Menlo Park, CA; Marilyn (Paul) Kruse of St. Charles, MO; Barbara (David) Webb of Emmaus, PA; Dorothy (Fred) Shuemake of Middletown; and sons Bill (Barbara) McIntosh of Preston, CT; David McIntosh of Boston, MA; and Bob McIntosh of Middletown. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church, Middletown Community FoundationAlison Shuemake Scholarship or Hope House of Middletown. Visitation: 57pm, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S Sutphin St., Middletown, OH 45044. Visitation: 121pm and Funeral: 1pm, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, 2910 Central Ave., Middletown, OH. Burial immediately following at Woodside Cemetery in Middletown.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 21, 2019