SHADE, Margery Jane DOB: 01-06-1931 DOD: 02-08-2020 Preceded in death by Paul Shade (7-30-99), husband and best friend of 46 years. "Please take my hand and show me the way so that we may walk hand in hand in that beautiful place where there will be no more tears or parting. May we be as blessed in death as we were in life" Also preceded in death by mother and father, Joseph C and Ruth Nauerth, brother and sister in law, Joseph E and Lois Nauerth, sister Mildred Huguelet and nephew Larry Clauss. Survived by her great niece, Dr. Tonya Clauss, who has made Margery a very proud aunt with her love, hard work and dedication to become the person she is today. Survived by her great nephew, Lonnie Urban, whom she was so pleased to have been reunited with in recent years. Also survived by Tonya's husband and son, Nicholas and Atticus Parnell, Lonnie's wife and son, Maureen and Devin Urban, very special friends Jerry and Jan Davis, Tony, Amberly, Madison and Meghan Beckert and many other friends. A special thank you from Margery to Dr. Louis Heckman for his excellent care and concern through the difficult times over the years. Family and friends are planning a celebration of life in the spring.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 16, 2020