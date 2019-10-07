Home

Happy Birthday Margi Y. Reece 10/7/77 - 5/28/95 "A BUD" A Bud, barely a bloom. Just beginning to open their petals to the sun's light of hope. A smile unceasingly blanketed their soul. Unaware of the horror untold. A bud, barely a bloom. Cut down, ravaged by Society's thorns. Youth frozen in time. All who beheld The bud's beauty, Mourns. Guns in the hands of irresponsible people, cause rose buds not to bloom. Your spirit and smile will always be etched in our memories. Love, Mom, Dad, Brother, Sister, Family and Friends
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 7, 2019
