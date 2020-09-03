1/1
Margie COOK
1939 - 2020
COOK, Margie Margie Cook, 81, of Fairfield, died September 1, 2020, at her residence. She was born July 21, 1939, to Melvin and Betty (Asher) Dorst. She was the beloved wife, of Don Cook for 64 years. She retired from the Fairfield school system, where she worked for 32 years. Margie is survived by her husband, Don and her children, Sharon (Mark) Healey, Sandy (Doug) Murphy, Donald (Pam) Cook and David (Tara) Cook. She leaves her sister, Betty Jean. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 10:30 A.M. at Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Road Fairfield, Ohio 45014. Visitation will be 9:30 until time of service. Pastor Bill Haley will be officiating. Burial will follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Margie's Memory.

Published in Journal-News on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
5
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
