FULS, Margie E. Age 90 who resided at Friendship Village passed Thursday, February 14, 2019. Formerly of Trotwood and Brookville, Margie was born May 11, 1928 to parents Roy and Bessie (Bowman) Michael of Jefferson Twp. who preceded her in death along with her husband Carl Fuls, brothers Lloyd (Alvina) Michael, Edison Michael and sister Ruby (Charles) Lindsey. She is survived by daughter Pam (Paul) Williams, son Larry (Jennifer) Fuls, grandchildren Todd (Vickie) Williams, Cassie (Jarrod) Steck, Hunter, Joshua and Jacob Fuls, great-grandchildren Tristan and Ashton Williams, numerous nieces, nephews and special family friend Elaine Flora. Margie was a housewife and worked from home as a terminal agent for Morgan Driveaway for 25 years. Services will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Rogers Funeral Home, New Lebanon, Ohio, viewing will begin at 11:00 am followed by services at 12:30 and burial at Trissel Cemetery, New Lebanon, Ohio. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019