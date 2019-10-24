|
LeMASTER, Margie Mavis Age 86 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019. She was born October 20, 1932 in Irvine, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Ed and Mamie Tipton. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Francis E. LeMaster; daughter, Lois Jean LeMaster; sisters, Ona (Dow) Dempsey and Thelma Hawk; and brother-in-law, Claude Brown. Margie is survived by her sons, Mike (Debbie) LeMaster, David (Jeanne) LeMaster; grandkids, Mike (Holly), Eric, Becca, Sara, Hayley, Rachel, Rayna; 3 great grandkids Isabele Rose, Eric Jr., and Blake; siblings, James (Fay) Tipton, Raymond (Gail) Tipton, Silas (Mary) Tipton, Bobby (Sandy) Tipton, Peg Brown; brother-in-law, John Hawk; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to Connie LeMaster, Mary Sammons, Jerry (Rhonda) Newport and Buddy (Shelly) Newport. Margie was very loved and will be missed by all. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2 pm to 4 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). Funeral service will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11 am, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, where she will be laid to rest with her husband. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , in Margie's memory. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
