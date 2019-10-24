Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margie LEMASTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margie LEMASTER


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margie LEMASTER Obituary
LeMASTER, Margie Mavis Age 86 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019. She was born October 20, 1932 in Irvine, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Ed and Mamie Tipton. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Francis E. LeMaster; daughter, Lois Jean LeMaster; sisters, Ona (Dow) Dempsey and Thelma Hawk; and brother-in-law, Claude Brown. Margie is survived by her sons, Mike (Debbie) LeMaster, David (Jeanne) LeMaster; grandkids, Mike (Holly), Eric, Becca, Sara, Hayley, Rachel, Rayna; 3 great grandkids Isabele Rose, Eric Jr., and Blake; siblings, James (Fay) Tipton, Raymond (Gail) Tipton, Silas (Mary) Tipton, Bobby (Sandy) Tipton, Peg Brown; brother-in-law, John Hawk; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to Connie LeMaster, Mary Sammons, Jerry (Rhonda) Newport and Buddy (Shelly) Newport. Margie was very loved and will be missed by all. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2 pm to 4 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). Funeral service will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11 am, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, where she will be laid to rest with her husband. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , in Margie's memory. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now