Margie MAMULA
MAMULA, Margie Ann Margie Ann Mamula, age 77, of Marysville, formerly of Miamisburg, died Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Memorial Gables in Marysville. She was a retired 25-year associate of Dayton Progress where she was a tool and die engineer. She was a member of Miamisburg Senior Center and enjoyed field trips with fellow senior friends to restaurants around the state. During her early years, she loved the "freedom of the road" on her Harley-Davidson. She will be remembered as an independent, free-spirit. She was born February 1, 1943, in Montgomery County to the late Lester and Helen Pasek Randolph. She is survived by her son, Rick (Jenn) Mamula of Kettering; her daughter, Kim (Mike) Vititoe of Ostrander; her grandchildren, Leslie Mamula, Jenna Mamula, Dustin (Alicia) Bowersock, Will Vititoe and Lucy Vititoe; two great-grandchildren, Austynn and Logan; two brothers, Randy (Patricia) Randolph of Miamisburg and Jim (Judy) of Kettering; friend and former husband, Pat Mamula; and many other relatives and friends. The family will hold a private gathering at a later date. Underwood Funeral Home is assisting the family. Contributions may be made to a wildlife conservation fund of choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Underwood Funeral Home
703 East Fifth Street
Marysville, OH 43040
(937)-642-7039
